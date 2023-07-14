KU Dole Institute’s Landmark Celebration to honor late Kansas senator

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The public is invited to the University of Kansas Dole Institute’s Landmark Celebration, which will honor the late Kansas Senator Bob Dole.

KU officials said the public is invited to attend A Landmark Celebration, honoring the 100th birthday of Bob Dole, late U.S. senator from Kansas, and the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics on July 22 at the University of Kansas.

According to officials with KU, public events will begin at 10 a.m. and include tributes to Dole and the Dole Institute, with appearances by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole and Robin Dole.

“Like my husband, Bob, the Dole Institute of Politics is dedicated to service and building bipartisan leadership for the people of our country, regardless of political party. I look forward to celebrating this legacy in Bob’s home state of Kansas at a momentous commemoration on July 22,” said Elizabeth Dole, herself a former Cabinet member for presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, before serving as president of the American Red Cross and as U.S. senator from North Carolina.

The tribute program will also feature the U.S. Army Color Guard from Fort Leavenworth and music by Loaded Brass, part of the 312th Army Band, U.S. Army Reserves.

Officials with KU said the ceremony will close with the dedication of a commemorative earthwork created by renowned artist Stan Herd, which will incorporate over 1,000 works of art from students across Kansas.

KU officials said a Dole Institute open and events for all ages will follow. Schedule updates can be found HERE.

“July 22, 2023, marks the Dole Institute’s 20th anniversary and what would have been Senator Bob Dole’s 100th birthday. This landmark celebration gives Kansas – along with the whole nation – an opportunity to reflect on the transformative power of principled leadership that seeks to find common ground with those who disagree,” said Audrey Coleman, Dole Institute director. “We’re excited to celebrate with the public as the Dole Institute of Politics begins another 20 years fully committed to this ideal, continuing to grow generations of new and dynamic leadership that our present moment demands.”

Officials with KU noted the Schedule of events includes:

10 a.m. Tributes to Bob Dole and the Dole Institute

Dedication of the commemorative earthwork

Special guests including Laura Kelly, Elizabeth Dole and Robin Dole

Featuring U.S. Army Color Guard, Fort Leavenworth

Music by Loaded Brass, part of the 312th Army Band, U.S. Army Reserves, from Lawrence

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dole Institute Open House

World’s Largest Stained Glass American Flag, Kansas Veterans Virtual Memory Wall, Sept. 11 Memorial, and featured exhibits and gallery activities for all ages

Special Exhibition: “Landmarks in Leadership: Bob Dole’s Legacy at 100 years”/features from the Dole Archives

Earthwork photo opportunities

Food trucks including Pineapple Dream Dole Whip, JB’s Taco Shop, The Corndog Company, The Pretzelly Truck and Brain Freeze (nonalcoholic) Daiquiri Shop

Kids Zone including inflatables, face painters, lawn games and more

11:30 a.m.

Music by Loaded Brass

12:15 p.m.

Music by singer/songwriter Ryan Manuel

Noon - 5 p.m.

Veterans Oral History Interview collecting, with KPR’s Kaye McIntyre and historian Tai Edwards

1 p.m. Special Presentations*

“Laughing (Almost) All the Way to the White House: The Wit of Bob Dole,” presented by Kerry Tymchuk, executive director, Oregon Historical Society and speechwriter to Bob and Elizabeth Dole.

“Ordinary Men, Extraordinary Legacies: President Gerald Ford and Senator Bob Dole,” featuring Richard Norton Smith, presidential historian and Dole Institute founding director, and Bill Lacy, director emeritus. Smith will appear virtually for a live interview moderated by Lacy.

*Program at the Lied Center of Kansas, adjacent to the Dole Institute

3 p.m. Birthday Party including free birthday treat

Special appearance by former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Tony Adams

3:30 p.m.

Music by Ryan Manuel.

