KDOT plans I-70 overnight work in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning I-70 overnight work in Shawnee County.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials said the overnight work will occur on and near I-70 in downtown Topeka next week while KDOT completes drilling work and seismic sound tests to obtain geotechnical information for the Polk-Quincy Viaduct replacement project.

KDOT officials indicated work will begin from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on the nights of July 17 - 21, conditions permitting. eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane between MacVicar Ave. and the 1st St. exit during those times, but will be reopened during daytime hours.

According to officials with KDOT, the seismic sound tests will require the 1st St. on- and off-ramps and 1st St. between SW Taylor an Topeka Blvd. to close on the night of Tuesday, July 18. Those in the surrounding area will likely hear periods of audible striking sounds during this time. Testing and closures are being done at night when traffic and noise volumes are low.

KDOT officials said seismic sound testing is a geophysical survey method used to profile underground features an locate utilities. Sound waves are sent through the ground to create images used in planning and designing the I-70/Polk-Quincy Viaduct replacement project.

KDOT urges all drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.