Inclement weather leaves numerous trees down, power outages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Inclement weather moving through Shawnee and surrounding counties left numerous trees down and power outages.

Topeka Police Department (TPD) officials said they are asking the public to stay home unless there is a need to be out. Officers are responding to numerous trees down, power lines, flooded streets and other weather-related issues. Visibility was very poor due to the wind and rain. At this time, officers are not responding to any accidents unless it is a DUI or injuries are reported.

TPD urges drivers to use caution if they are traveling in the Topeka and surrounding area.

In addition, Country Stampede shared a post on Facebook and Twitter urging attendees to make their way to their campers and vehicles due to severe weather.

Country Stampede tells attendees to make their way to their campers and vehicles during severe weather. (WIBW)

Power outages due to severe weather are affecting many Evergy customers. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, there are currently 17,418 customers without power in Shawnee County.

WIBW’s First Alert Weather Team also shared a report below.

July 14 Wind Reports

