Gov. Kelly calls attention to rural road traffic fatalities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is calling attention to traffic fatalities on rural roads by proclaiming the week of July 17-21 as Rural Road Safety Awareness Week.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said the observance is part of a nationwide campaign led by the National Center for Rural Road Safety and includes the participation of the Kansas Department of Transportation. With one of the main causes of rural crashes being speeding, this awareness campaign is urging Kansans to slow down.

“Raising awareness about rural road safety will save lives and put the state of Kansas on the path to ‘Drive To Zero’ traffic deaths,” said Governor Kelly. “This safety campaign stresses the importance of obeying speed limits, never driving impaired, and wearing your seatbelt, every trip, every time.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor said more than 40% of all traffic fatalities across the U.S. happen yearly on rural roads. According to KDOT, 257 people were killed in Kansas rural road crashes in 2021. The unofficial number of 2022 rural road fatalities in Kansas is 239.

“Lives are on the line on every road in Kansas – from major expressways to gravel roads,” said Vanessa Spartan, KDOT Transportation Safety Bureau Chief. “Speeding reduces your ability to react as well as the odds of surviving a crash. Hurrying to arrive a few seconds sooner is not worth it.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor noted that a lack of seat belt use, impaired driving, distracted driving and other areas that impact safety are also part of the focus of Rural Road Safety Awareness Week. For more information, go to the National Center for Rural Road Safety website.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said a copy of the proclamation can be found HERE.

