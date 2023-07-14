Friday forecast: Still hot with severe storms this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big concern today is a storm system that pushes through this afternoon/evening with severe weather likely. Winds gusts greater than 70 mph will be the highest threat and for many spots this could come after work during the evening commute. The weekend will still be hot but with lower humidity compared to today with a slight chance of rain and a few storms Sunday.

Taking Action:

With the risk for storms this afternoon/evening, keep checking back for updates on the details. There are some minor differences in the timing from the short term models but both agree that most if not all of northeast KS will have storms by 7pm. Check the radar and latest conditions before heading out on the roads, you do not want to be caught in the strong winds with the combination of heavy rain. This will reduce visibility to almost zero and it’s just not worth it. If you have evening plans, because of differences in the timing of the rain with one of the short term models drying us out by 8pm and the other model drying us out closer to 10pm it’s tough to say at this time whether you should cancel outdoor events.

With a rain chance Sunday, it will be spotty with most spots dry. Check back through the weekend for specific details.

The heat does return for the middle part of the week with heat indices in some areas exceeding 105°.



The concern for the next 8 days is the severe weather risk this afternoon that will impact a large portion of northeast KS during the evening commute and the extreme heat next week. There does remain uncertainty on how hot it will get and there’s a possibility of a wide range in highs next week from north to south.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny this morning with showers/storms moving in this afternoon. Stay weather aware if you’re near the Nebraska border anytime after noon and for areas along and south of I-70 after 3pm. Severe weather will be likely and coming with strong winds. Highs before the storms move through will be in the low-mid 90s for most areas with a southerly wind 5-10 mph. Heat indices approaching 100°.

Tonight: Storms likely before midnight, clearing out overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds N/NW around 5 mph after winds diminish behind the storms.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds NW 5-15 mph. Lower humidity will keep the heat indices just a couple degrees above the actual air temperature.

Sunday: Slight chance for spotty showers mainly north of I-70. Highs in the mid 80s north due to the rain with low-mid 90s still for most spots. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

The chance for rain continues at times Sunday night through Monday night. It will not be a washout and there still remains differences in the computer models of the specific details so make sure you’re checking the forecast this weekend for updates. It does heat up Tuesday with the heat lasting through Thursday before it cools down Friday and next Saturday.

Storms this afternoon/evening impacting the commute home from work for many. Wind the primary threat (70+ mph possible). Hail is also possible with the tornado threat very low and unlikely. (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms anytime during the day into Sunday night (SPC/WIBW)

