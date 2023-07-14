Former board treasurer becomes Budget and Finance Officer for Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A former board treasurer has become the new Budget and Finance Officer for Riley County, Kan.

Riley County officials said Brittany Phillips started work on July 6 as the new Budget and Finance Officer. She joins the organization from Chapman, Kan., where she was the Board Treasurer for the Chapman Unified School District, USD 473. Phillips also has previous municipal budgeting experience as the City Clerk for the City of Chapman.

“Brittany brings both expertise and enthusiasm to the Riley County team,” said County Clerk Rich Vargo. “Her strategic financial and analytical skills, along with her knowledge of the Flint Hills Region, will be tremendous assets for the organization as well as the people of Riley County. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Riley County officials indicated Phillips’ primary responsibilities will be preparing and coordinating budgets for county programs and departments. She will work closely with Commissioners, Department Heads, and the County Clerk to lead budget discussions. The Riley County Board of County Commissioners will continue budget discussions in July. The Revenue Neutral Rate announcement must be declared by July 20 and the final 2024 Riley County budget must be adopted by Oct. 1, 2023.

According to officials with Riley County, she will ensure all approved budgeted transfers are completed annually and present all necessary budget amendments to the Board of Commissioners for approval and submittal to the State of Kansas prior to year-end.

“I wanted to work for Riley County because I love municipal finance. It might be weird to say but I truly enjoy it,” said Phillips.

Officials with Riley County said Phillips is a mom to two boys, Connor and Henry, ages eight and two. The Phillips family also has a German Shephard named Luna.

Riley County officials noted to find more information about Riley County online or by calling (785) 565-6200, or by visiting 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan. Follow Riley County on Facebook/RileyCountyKS/, Twitter @RileyCountyKS, and Instagram @rileycountyks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.