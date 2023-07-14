Flint Hills Discovery Center offers Splash of Science for kids to learn

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center held its Splash of Science today.

Splash of Science happens every Friday at noon at Blue Earth Plaza Splash Park where an educator demonstrates a science experiment. Today’s experiment was dancing pepper where kids used soap to spread the pepper in water. Having this free and fun event for the kids is a great way to learn some science.

”It’s really exciting to see them come out and get excited every week for me to roll over with my cart and get to have a little bit of an introduction to science and kind of maybe review things that they talked about in school and just get excited for learning,” said Kaylynn Hendricks, educator at the Discovery Center.

The last Splash of Science will be July 28th.

