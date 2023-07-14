For the Culture KS festival celebrates history, heritage

For the Culture KS starts with a black-tie gala July 27, with the festival running July 28-30 at Evergy Plaza.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new event celebrating heritage, art and well being is coming up in Topeka.

It’s called For the Culture KS. Rodney Harmon and Renita Harris visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

For the Culture KS kicks off with a black tie gala from 5 to 11 p.m. July 27 at Townsite Plaza. Tickets are available at https://www.forthecultureks.org/webinar-registration.

The festival will be held at Evergy Plaza from 4 to 9 p.m. July 28; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 29; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 30.

Saturday’s events start with yoga, followed by panel discussions on wellness and business, and musical entertainment. Sunday is called “Soulful Sunday” with a focus on gospel music and praise teams.

Find the full schedule at forthecultureks.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

