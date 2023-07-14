City of Topeka shares proposed 2024 budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka shared its proposed 2024 budget.

The City of Topeka officials said the Administrative and Financial Services Department released the proposed 2024 operating budget.

According to officials with the City of Topeka, the total city budget for Fiscal Year 2024 is $371.9 million. Of this, the city’s general fund budget is $116.2 million. The general fund is the city’s largest single fund and it supports the city’s municipal services.

The City of Topeka officials said the city’s budget continues to see cost increases as a result of inflation.

“We have prepared a budget for FY24 that will allow for the city to provide needed services to the citizens of Topeka. The City of Topeka’s finance team did a phenomenal job balancing the needs of the present with the long-term sustainability of the future. We have worked to align city resources with the areas of greatest importance to our taxpayers. This budget will allow us to continue to move the City of Topeka forward,” said Freddy Mawyin, Chief Financial Officer.

Officials with the City of Topeka said this is the second year the city has used the Outcome Based Budgeting process.

City of Topeka officials indicated at the beginning of the year, staff engaged the Governing Body in a strategic planning process. The purpose of the strategic plan is to ensure city staff are aligning resources with the priority outcomes of the Governing Body and the community. During the process, the Governing Body established the city’s priority outcomes as Community Appearance, Growth and Housing.

During the OBB process, staff continue to work to align city resources with the priority outcomes. In addition to the three priority outcomes, a fourth area known as Operations was created, which captures the city’s functions that are statutorily or otherwise needed for the city to function properly.

In presenting the budget this year, the city focused on priority outcomes and their associated services.

According to officials with the City of Topeka, the largest portion of the general fund is personnel costs at 75% of the total budget. Personnel costs increased by $6.6 million or 8.1% compared to the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

New to the Fiscal Year 2024 is a proposed $500,000 that would be set aside for individuals who qualify for property tax rebates. The new program would be modeled after the state’s Homestead Refund program, and would provide further relief for those who need it.

City of Topeka officials said another new initiative is a proposed $1 million that would be dedicated to supporting the city’s unsheltered homeless neighbors. The city is in the process of working with a coach and facilitator, as well as community partners, as part of a task force to discuss the needs and gaps in the community related to our unsheltered neighbors. The proposed $1 million does not have a dedicated use yet, but would be made available to support recommendations made by the task force.

According to officials with the City of Topeka, during the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) process, the Governing Body made the decision to move $2.3 million worth of debt financing into the Fiscal Year 2024 operating budget. This move will allow for long-term saving from not having to pay interest costs from debt financing.

City of Topeka officials said on July 18, the Governing Body will vote on whether or not to hold a vote to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate from the previous budget year.

Officials with the City of Topeka said the Governing Body and ity staff will host a Budget Workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 at the Holliday Building. Community members can attend the workshop in person, or watch on the city’s Facebook page, the city’s Livestream or on Cox Local Channel 4.

City of Topeka officials indicated the budget will be discussed at the July 18, Aug. 8, 15 and 22 Governing Body meetings. Community members can make public comment at these meetings.

Officials with the City of Topeka noted a public budget hearing will be held on Sept. 5, where citizens will be given another opportunity to offer feedback on the budget. City staff anticipate the budget to be adopted on Sept. 12.

The proposed budget can be viewed online HERE.

