Capper Foundation serves up tasty celebration for founder’s birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation celebrated their late founder’s birthday with a long-time tradition: ice cream!

Friday would be Arthur Capper’s 158th birthday. Capper founded the Capper Fund that would turn into the Foundation, served as Kansas governor, and started WIBW-Radio.

The Capper Foundation’s current leaders say something as simple as ice cream serves as a reminder of what he started.

“It reminds us of our legacy,” Zach Ahrens, Capper Foundation President/CEO, said. “That we are built on people who had great vision, Arthur Capper and many who came after him, to ensure that people are able to have independence and dignity in the community.”

Melissa Brunner, David Oliver, Reina Flores, and 13 NEWS Morning Producer Lexi Letterman were happy to help hand out the ice cream.

