Boating safety, a major topic heading into peak boating season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boating accidents has decreased in the United States over the past year and officials would like to see that number continue to drop.

As boating continues to be a popular weekend pastime in Kansas, it is important to know the safety regulations to keep yourself and others safe.

Alcohol continues to be the leading contributing factor in boating accidents and accounts for 16% of boating fatalities.

“I know people will potentially drink alcohol which is just fine as long as they are not operating and as long as they do it at a reasonable level because that is one of the biggest contributing factors when it comes to fatalities,” says Jeff Clouser, Kansas Game Warden. “It is not necessarily the operator but just drownings in general.”

Clouser says it is important to have U.S Coast Guard approved fire extinguishers, life jackets that are out and easily accessible and a personal flotation device to throw out into the water.

“If somebody got into some potential distress drowning, the time that it could take someone to actually come out here and respond, it would be more than 10 minutes,” says Clouser. “10 minutes is one of those magic time frames where after 10 minutes, the chances of a full recovery really go down.”

Clouser recommends taking boating safety courses and other courses to increase safety out on the water. He says that it is up to the passengers to know the next steps to take in order to save a life.

