3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota

There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo, KVLY reports.

KFGO Radio in Fargo is reporting three police officers were shot, which matches what scanner traffic indicated. They also say two of the officers are in critical condition.

Fargo police said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Emergency calls started coming in around 3 p.m. Friday.

There is a large police presence in the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South in Fargo.

Fargo Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Fargo Fire Department and ambulances are on the scene.

KVLY will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marvon R. Tibbs
New name appears on Most Wanted list for robbery, drugs, weapons violations
Jeremiah Spencer
June shooting incident leads to Topeka man’s arrest as drug activity discovered
FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following morning crash in Manhattan
Fire crews a vacant house fire Thursday night near Sherwood Lake.
Firefighters battled a vacant house fire near Lake Sherwood
Lawrence Police make arrest in relation to a homicide investigation

Latest News

Two men are in custody for drugs following a traffic stop in Osage County, Kan.
Two men in custody for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County
Renita Harris and Rodney Harmon talk about the upcoming For the Culture KS festival and gala.
For the Culture KS festival celebrates history, heritage
Renita Harris and Rodney Harmon talk about the upcoming For the Culture KS festival and gala.
For the Culture KS festival celebrates history, heritage
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the...
Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH
Live at Five