Youth softball team Sass 2012 reflects on winning National Title in Nashville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s own 10 & under youth softball team Sass 2012 had quite a weekend in Nashville, winning a National Championship.

“I had a really great feeling about this group,” said head coach Mike Hart.

That really great feeling came to fruition. The girls won the USSSA Southeast National Championship in the 10 & under bracket.

“One of the best moments of my life, I was super excited,” said Morgan Seidl. Seidl was named the Most Outstanding Pitcher of the tournament.

“I couldn’t believe we won. I honestly didn’t think we were going to,” said Maci Cavitte, who was named the Tournament MVP.

The road to the title game was not an easy one.

“These girls, they battled,” said Coach Hart. “We lost a game early in bracket to the team we eventually had to play twice in the championship game.”

Luckily, it was double elimination. From there, they started their climb back up the bracket.

“Along that way we had to play seven more games in a row just to get back to that point,” Coach Hart added.

And they did so in thrilling fashion.

“Three walkoff wins. And then had one walkoff that went into five extra innings. So we played about a three hour game.”

Battling back to the top earned them some new bling in the end.

“It’s really cool. Not many people get to have this experience,” said Maci Skaggs, who scored two home runs in the tournament.

“I know the work that they put in out here on this field. The work that they put in at our indoor facility. The work they put in in the winters, fall, all of it. I was pretty excited for them,” said Coach Hart.

“They’re kinda like my sisters,” Cavitte added.

Coach Hart says the ability to compete, succeed, and strengthen the youth softball community in Topeka is invaluable for these girls.

“This is what youth sports is about,” he said. “Being able to go to places that you’ve really never been before and compete against other girls that are experiencing it at the same time as you are. You know, learning a lot about themselves. And you know they really grew together even closer as a team.”

He added that the lessons they’ve received from Topeka softball stars who have gone on to the D-I level like NiJaree Canady, Kasey Hamilton, Olivia Bruno and more have had a huge impact on their young softball experiences.

