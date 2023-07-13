Wednesday’s Child - Kayden

By Lori Hutchinson
Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Hutchinson introduces us this week to Kayden, a hands-on kid who loves sports.

He’s a sporty guy, and that’s what he likes about high school.

“It’s good. I like sports, baseball and basketball. I like playing on a team because it’s easier than when it’s one on one, one versus a lot of people.”

When he’s not at practice or a game, Kayden is a pretty typical kid.

“I listen to music basically. Listen to music and play sports with the other kids in my foster home.”

Someday, Kayden hopes to take a swing at a technical career he knows what would fit him best.

“A welder and mechanic. Because I know how to weld and make a lot of money. I like mechanics and I want to be a race car driver too if I do mechanics. I’m more of a hands-on type of guy cause it’s easier for me. Kind of hard for me to listen.”

What he is listening for, is an invitation from an adoptive family. He wants to live with parents who will cheer him on in sports, and just be his biggest fan.

“I like family in general, sports, a sports family, a good family. I don’t know I like family in general.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

