Washburn STEM Camp continues with ‘robot olympics’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s STEM Summer Camp continued Thursday.

Campers put their robotic inventions through Olympic challenges. The students have also built solar-powered cars, popsicle stick bridges, and safety bicycle helmets. Each exercise is designed to pique their interests in math, science, and potential careers in engineering.

“I hope they take away programming skills which are very useful in whole lot of different fields,” Camp Coordinator Gary Graves said. “They could really inspire them to pursue a lot of different careers in college.”

The camp is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.