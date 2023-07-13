Wabaunsee Co. officials warn drivers of reduced speed limits on county roads

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Wabaunsee Co. have warned drivers that speed limits on a few county roads have been reduced and deputies are prepared to stop those speeding.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents that on July 3, the County Commission passed a resolution to modify speed limits on a handful of county roads.

Officials noted that the speed limit of Maple Hill Rd. from the Maple Hill city limits to Beaverstream Crossing Rd. has now been marked at 40 mph. After Beaverstream Crossing Rd. the speed limit is marked at 55 mph until drivers get to the bridge over the Kansas River.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that the speed limit on McFarland Rd. from the McFarland city limits west to K-99 has now been marked at 40 mph. Meanwhile, the Wabaunsee Co. Road and Bridge Dept. has already posted all appropriate signage.

Officials indicated that deputies are prepared to stop drivers in the area due to the newly reduced speed limits.

