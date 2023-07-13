Two Topeka men arrested for March robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following an investigation of a robbery earlier this year.

On July 12, Topeka Police officers located two individuals who Topeka Police detectives were seeking concerning a robbery in the 2500 BLK of SW 6th back in March.

Both men were taken to the law enforcement center to speak with detectives. As a result of the investigation Justin A. Ray, 18, Topeka and Benjamin T. Unrein, 19, Topeka were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Justin A. Ray

Robbery

Theft

Benjamin T. Unrein

Robbery

