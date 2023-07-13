Topeka man’s golfing invention coming to life with help of GO Topeka, K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man’s golfing invention is coming to life with the help of GO Topeka and K-State’s College of Engineering.

Kansas State University announced on Thursday, July 13, that GO Topeka has partnered with the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering to help a local inventor bring a patent-pending product - the Pars A Par surfacing tool - to golf shop shelves.

K-State noted that Jerry Kruger, a Topeka resident with a heart for golf, wanted to create a product that removes scuffs and other damage that can cause golf balls to veer off the course. After he contacted the Kansas Small Business Development Center, Kruger was passed to the Technology Development Institute.

“Given the price of golf balls today, I knew there had to be some way to reuse the balls even if they’re scuffed up from hitting the pavement, gravel or what have you,” Kruger said. “But you can’t just take a sanding block to them because then you’ll sand them flat. My solution to this is the Pars A Par surfacing tool.”

Officials indicated that the tool has an attachment on the back to allow it to slide onto a finger and ensures the device stays in place during use. The front part is rounded to match the curvature of the ball and has a textured finish that smoots rough or damaged golf balls and removes surface defects.

TDI said it used its internal innovation funds with the help of a GO Topeka Proof of Concept grant to cover the cost of designing and 3D printing prototypes for testing. It also helped file the patent application and work with the manufacturer to complete the injection mold design so the device may be put into large-volume production.

“The partnership with GO Topeka has allowed us to tap into additional resources to help entrepreneurs such as Jerry to prototype and protect his new invention, and we are excited to continue to support new product development across the state,” said Bret Lanz, commercialization director for TDI. “This being the first product that Jerry has patented, he had a number of questions that we were able to answer for him, and the engineering staff did a great job designing and printing his prototypes.”

K-State said the partnership seeks to help local entrepreneurs as part of the K-State 105 initiative - to answer the call for a comprehensive economic growth and advancement solution for Kansas. The initiative leverages K-State Research and Extension to deliver the university’s collective knowledge.

“We are excited that more and more local entrepreneurs are taking advantage of both our Proof of Concept grant program as well as the technical resources that are in the state to support the creation and development of new businesses and technologies,” said Stephanie Moran, senior vice president of innovation at GO Topeka. “We believe that as we continue to expand our Small Business Incentives Program, the number of new Topeka-based businesses will also continue to grow.”

K-State noted that the initiative forges connections and partnerships to create access to more expertise within other state institutions and agencies, nonprofits and corporations. This is all part of an effort to build additional capacity and strength in each Kansas county.

