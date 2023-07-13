Topeka intersection set to close for up to 3 weeks as street repairs made

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An intersection in Topeka is set to close for up to 3 weeks as crews make repairs to the street.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, July 13, crews will completely close the intersection of SW 2nd and SW Quinton Ave.

Crews noted that the closure is needed as they make repairs to the street.

Officials indicated the street should be reopened in about 2-3 weeks, depending on the weather.

