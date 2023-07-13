Thursday forecast: Still hot despite afternoon clouds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat looks to continue with rain chances remaining low through tomorrow morning before increasing by Friday afternoon into the evening. The weekend is looking dry for the most part with a low chance of rain on Sunday but won’t amount to much if anything does actually develop.

Highs for most areas will be in the low-mid 90s and heat indices in the mid 90s to around 100° through Sunday. Of course there may be a few spots that are outside of this range (cooler and warmer based on cloud cover and rain) so while the heat isn’t going to be that intense, make sure to stay hydrated and follow proper heat safety practices especially if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time.

Rain chances remain low through Friday morning with most spots dry but don’t be surprised if you get a brief shower or storm. Highest chance of rain will be Friday afternoon/evening with more widely scattered showers/storms and the potential for a few strong to severe storms.



Yesterday morning’s outflow boundary along with clouds kept temperatures cooler than expected but also kept a strong cap in place keeping storms from developing for much of the WIBW viewing area. While clouds will have an impact on temperatures to end the work week and rain especially tomorrow, most spots will still be on the hot and humid side. Just a matter of how hot and whether highs are closer to 90° or more in the mid 90s.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Can’t rule out a few sprinkles within the clouds but shouldn’t amount to more than 0.05″. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out with most spots dry. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers/storms in the morning becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Highs could range anywhere from mid 80s to mid 90s depending on rain/cloud cover. Winds NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Rain continues into Friday night especially before midnight leading to dry conditions for the weekend and highs in the low 90s both days. The only difference is some models are indicating spotty showers on Sunday but even if anything does develop it won’t amount to much.

With the rain chance increasing Sunday night and lasting into Monday will keep highs cooler and more in the 80s. If it does end up being dry low 90s are still possible. After Monday it does warm up Tuesday and Wednesday before a gradual cool down to end the week. It’s just a question of how hot does it actually get especially for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hail/wind threat with storms especially in the afternoon/evening (SPC/WIBW)

