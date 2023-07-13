Sunflower Aquathon invites people to dive in to water workouts

The Sunflower Aquathon runs from 9 a.m. to Noon Sunday, July 16 at Shawnee North Aquatic Center.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to dive in with dozens of your closest friends for a Sunday morning workout.

Sharlie Peterson with Shockwave Aqua Fitness visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the Sunflower Aquathon.

This is the fourth year for the event. It’s goal is to raise awareness of the benefits of aquatic fitness.

The aquathon takes place over three hours Sunday, July 16 at Shawnee North Aquatic Center.

It starts at 9 a.m. with H2O Core, followed by 10 a.m. Aqua HIIT, and wrapping up with an 11 a.m. Aqua Jam. Cost is $25.

