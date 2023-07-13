Shawnee Co. road closure extended as crews struggle to gather materials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. road closure has been extended as crews struggle to gather needed materials.

Officials with Shawnee Co. have announced that a recent road closure has been extended another week due to issues with getting materials to complete the project.

Officials said SW 29th between Auburn and Hedges Rd. will remain closed to through traffic until July 25. The road was originally scheduled to reopen on July 18.

The road had been closed so crews could replace a crossroad culvert in the area.

Residents in the area will maintain street access while the project continues.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.