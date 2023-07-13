Royals release 2024 schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the Royals off to a historically bad start at the halfway mark of the 2023 season, fans might already be looking ahead to next season.

Luckily for those fans, Major League Baseball and the Kansas City Royals released their schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday.

Kansas City opens the season on Opening Day at home, hosting the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, March 28, for what will be the earliest Opening Day in franchise history. It will be the eighth time dating back to 2015 that Kansas City has begun its season at home, and the second straight year the Royals will play the Twins on Opening Day.

With MLB’s second year with a balanced schedule -- in which the Royals will play all 29 teams -- Kansas City’s 162-game schedule will feature:

52 games against the American League Central with 13 games across four series for each divisional opponent.

64 games against the American League East and West with 6-7 games against each opponent.

46 Interleague games against National League opponents with four games against the St. Louis Cardinals and three games against all other N.L. teams.

In divisional play, the Royals will have seven home games and six road games against the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, and six home games and seven road games against the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins.

Other schedule features for the 2024 Royals:

I-70 series: The Royals will play in St. Louis on July 9-10 and host the Cardinals at Kauffman on Aug. 9-10.

Holiday play: Kansas City will play the Twins on Easter Sunday (March 31), Rays on Independence Day (July 4) and Guardians on Labor Day (Sept. 2). They will travel to the Angels to play on Mother’s Day (May 12), to Minnesota on Memorial Day (May 27) and to Dodger Stadium for Father’s Day (June 16).

Six long stretches: No more than 13 consecutive days of baseball will be played by the Royals, but they will have six stretches of play that long, from April 19-May 1, May 3-15, June 4-16, June 18-30, July 26-Aug. 7, and Aug. 23-Sept. 4.

World Series return: Nearly a decade after winning the World Series there, Kansas City will head back to New York to play the Mets for their third series there since the 2015 World Series. They’ll play in New York on April 12-14.

