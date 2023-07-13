Rear-end collision sends 2 to hospital, leaves 1 driver with citation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An evening rear-end collision ended with two people in the hospital and one driver with a ticket for inattentive driving in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Nissan Sentra which had been driven by Danyel Lane, 19, of Manhattan, had been headed west on Kimball when Lane rear-ended a 2020 Nissan Sentra driven by William Modesitt, 34, of Manhattan.

RCPD said Lane and a passenger in her car, Brooklynn Grogg, 20, of Manhattan, were both taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with broken wrist and hand bones.

Officials did not indicate that anyone in Modesitt’s vehicle sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

RCPD noted that Lane was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.