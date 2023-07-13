Power outages affecting more than 650 Evergy customers early Thursday in Jackson County

Two power outages had more than 650 Evergy customers without electricity early Thursday in Jackson County.(MGN Online)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two power outages had more than 650 Evergy customers without electricity early Thursday in Jackson County.

According to the Evergy website, the outages were affecting customers in southern Jackson County.

As of 6:49 a.m. Thursday, 531 Evergy customers were without power in the Denison area.

The cause of that outage hadn’t been determined, and there was no indication of when power would be restored.

Another power outage just south of Holton was affecting 136 Evergy customers as of 6:49 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of that outage also hadn’t been determined and there was no word on when power would be restored.

Both outages were reported at 5:59 a.m. Thursday.

A viewer called 13 NEWS to report the outages and said fog was extremely thick in the Denison area as of 6:25 a.m. Thursday.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

