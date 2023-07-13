Potawatomi Nation distributes over $90k to various Northeast Kansas organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation distributed over $90,000, so several Northeast Kansas organizations can continue making an impact on the community.

At its contribution award ceremony, the Potawatomi Nation presented checks worth thousands of dollars to 18 organizations on Thursday, July 13. Some big-ticket donations include $20,000 to Stormont Vail and $10,000 to Let’s Help.

Jennifer Loeffler, the executive director of Let’s Help, said the money from this donation will help the organization incredibly.

“We get daily, daily phone calls,” said Loeffler. “This morning, it was we need help with utilities, it’s rental, it’s the food numbers are ridiculous right now, and donations like this help us be able to help each and every one of those community members.”

The charitable contributions committee, comprised of six members from the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, selected the recipients and the funding amount. John Tuckwin, a committee member, tells 13 NEWS that contributing to these organizations will benefit residents in need.

“I think the need a lot of times is with children, it’s with elderly, it’s with people that are just less fortunate,” said Tuckwin. “Maybe, help out with the home or a hot meal.”

The recipients of the awards include:

Organization Funds awarded Three Rivers $5,000 Alzheimer’s Association $5,000 Be Filled of South Topeka $5,000 The Project 2 Restore $3,000 Mayetta Pioneer Days Association $2,000 Arthritis Foundation $6,000 Let’s help $10,000 Rossville Community Service $2,000 KU Endowment & KU School of Journalism $5,000 Kansas Youth Empowerment Academy $5,000 American Red Cross $5,000 ECKAN $3,000 TFI Family Service $2,500 MANA de Topeka $2,000 Paxico Blues Festival $5,000 Stormont Vail $20,000 Rossville High School Alumni Scholarship Foundation $3,000 Paxico & Beyond Community & Economic Development $2,500

