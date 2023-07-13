Potawatomi Nation distributes over $90k to various Northeast Kansas organizations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation distributed over $90,000, so several Northeast Kansas organizations can continue making an impact on the community.
At its contribution award ceremony, the Potawatomi Nation presented checks worth thousands of dollars to 18 organizations on Thursday, July 13. Some big-ticket donations include $20,000 to Stormont Vail and $10,000 to Let’s Help.
Jennifer Loeffler, the executive director of Let’s Help, said the money from this donation will help the organization incredibly.
“We get daily, daily phone calls,” said Loeffler. “This morning, it was we need help with utilities, it’s rental, it’s the food numbers are ridiculous right now, and donations like this help us be able to help each and every one of those community members.”
The charitable contributions committee, comprised of six members from the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, selected the recipients and the funding amount. John Tuckwin, a committee member, tells 13 NEWS that contributing to these organizations will benefit residents in need.
“I think the need a lot of times is with children, it’s with elderly, it’s with people that are just less fortunate,” said Tuckwin. “Maybe, help out with the home or a hot meal.”
The recipients of the awards include:
|Organization
|Funds awarded
|Three Rivers
|$5,000
|Alzheimer’s Association
|$5,000
|Be Filled of South Topeka
|$5,000
|The Project 2 Restore
|$3,000
|Mayetta Pioneer Days Association
|$2,000
|Arthritis Foundation
|$6,000
|Let’s help
|$10,000
|Rossville Community Service
|$2,000
|KU Endowment & KU School of Journalism
|$5,000
|Kansas Youth Empowerment Academy
|$5,000
|American Red Cross
|$5,000
|ECKAN
|$3,000
|TFI Family Service
|$2,500
|MANA de Topeka
|$2,000
|Paxico Blues Festival
|$5,000
|Stormont Vail
|$20,000
|Rossville High School Alumni Scholarship Foundation
|$3,000
|Paxico & Beyond Community & Economic Development
|$2,500
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.