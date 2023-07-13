Potawatomi Nation distributes over $90k to various Northeast Kansas organizations

The Charitable Contribution Banquet helped several area groups.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation distributed over $90,000, so several Northeast Kansas organizations can continue making an impact on the community.

At its contribution award ceremony, the Potawatomi Nation presented checks worth thousands of dollars to 18 organizations on Thursday, July 13. Some big-ticket donations include $20,000 to Stormont Vail and $10,000 to Let’s Help.

Jennifer Loeffler, the executive director of Let’s Help, said the money from this donation will help the organization incredibly.

“We get daily, daily phone calls,” said Loeffler. “This morning, it was we need help with utilities, it’s rental, it’s the food numbers are ridiculous right now, and donations like this help us be able to help each and every one of those community members.”

The charitable contributions committee, comprised of six members from the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, selected the recipients and the funding amount. John Tuckwin, a committee member, tells 13 NEWS that contributing to these organizations will benefit residents in need.

“I think the need a lot of times is with children, it’s with elderly, it’s with people that are just less fortunate,” said Tuckwin. “Maybe, help out with the home or a hot meal.”

The recipients of the awards include:

OrganizationFunds awarded
Three Rivers$5,000
Alzheimer’s Association$5,000
Be Filled of South Topeka$5,000
The Project 2 Restore$3,000
Mayetta Pioneer Days Association$2,000
Arthritis Foundation$6,000
Let’s help$10,000
Rossville Community Service$2,000
KU Endowment & KU School of Journalism$5,000
Kansas Youth Empowerment Academy$5,000
American Red Cross$5,000
ECKAN$3,000
TFI Family Service$2,500
MANA de Topeka$2,000
Paxico Blues Festival$5,000
Stormont Vail$20,000
Rossville High School Alumni Scholarship Foundation$3,000
Paxico & Beyond Community & Economic Development$2,500

