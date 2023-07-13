Organizations awarded $4.1 million to address childcare, housing needs

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Organizations around Kansas, including a handful in the northeast, have been given a total of $4.1 million to address childcare shortage, healthcare and housing needs.

On Thursday, July 13, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that 36 nonprofits across the state have received $4.1 million in Community Service Program Tax Credits to boost fundraising efforts to improve access to quality childcare, healthcare, education, arts and housing.

Gov. Kelly noted that the funds include almost $1 million set aside specifically to address the shortage of childcare options.

“Local nonprofit organizations across the state are working diligently to address issues that have a tremendous impact on communities, the Kansans who live there, and their quality of life,” Kelly said. “The Community Service Tax Credit Program is a valuable tool that allows the state to support their efforts.”

Kelly indicated that CSP tax credits have been used in Kansas since 1994. They provide a 70% tax credit to qualified donors in rural communities and a 50% tax credit in larger communities. The credits are a direct deduction from the donor’s state taxes.

The Governor said the program amplifies fundraising efforts for nonprofits and boosts large capital campaigns. Those who are subject to pay state income tax are eligible to get a tax credit through the program.

In 2023, Kelly said CSP will aid six counties with new or upgraded childcare facilities. Other projects include housing for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, a center for youth who have aged out of the foster care system, a dormitory for children in acute psychiatric crises, a community wellness facility, historic renovations, healthcare equipment and more.

“The ingenuity these organizations display as they improve their communities is inspiring and deserves support,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Creating healthy, vibrant communities where people want to live allows local and state economies to grow.”

Kelly noted that awarded nonprofits were chosen through a highly competitive score-based selection process. Awardees include but are not limited to:

Tax Credit %Organization NameCityProject DescriptionCredits Awarded
70%Big Lakes Developmental Center, Inc.ManhattanThe Raise the Roof Capital Improvement Project includes solar panel installation, interior remodeling, HVAC system and concrete replacements.$115,800
70%Clay Center Community Improvement FoundationClay CenterA new childcare facility in Clay Center will be opened next to Lincoln Elementary School.$199,999
70%Emporia Community FoundationOlpeThe Olpe Community Health & Wellness Initiative will provide a vehicle to develop and improve healthy lifestyles and educational offerings in our region.$115,800
50%No Stone Unturned Foundation, Inc.ManhattanThe “No Need Unmet” Capital Campaign will secure the funds to construct a 20,000-square-foot new, state-of-the-art, customized pediatric therapy center.$116,000
50%Stormont Vail FoundationTopekaThe expansion and renovation of the Cardiovascular Procedure Center. This project will increase capacity to meet patient demand, add new and update existing technology and create a Radial Lounge designed to best meet the recovery needs of most cardiac catheterization patients.$115,800
70%Valley Hope AssociationAtchisonRenovation of a recently acquired 21,000-square-foot building, adjacent to the existing center to create a Clinical Care Center with space for counseling, workshops and a gymnasium to improve the patient experience and privacy.$88,000
50%Wareham Hall Renovation FundManhattanThe Wareham Hall renovation aims to transform the historic Wareham Opera House into a state-of-the-art music and performance venue bolstering Manhattan’s arts and cultural scene.$116,000

To see a complete list of awardees, click HERE.

