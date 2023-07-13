Oklahoma man dies, woman seriously injured following train-vehicle crash

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIOWA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead and a woman was seriously injured after the car they were in was hit by a train in Southwestern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 54 and 11th Ave. in Kiowa Co. with reports of a train-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2018 Mercedes C300 driven by Angela D. Carroll, 54, of Chandler Oklahoma, was headed north on 11th Ave. when the car attempted to cross the railroad tracks.

KHP said an oncoming train struck the Mercedes. There were no reports of equipment malfunction at the railroad crossing.

Officials said Carroll and her passenger, Christian T. Norris, 28, of Edmond, were both taken to Kiowa Co. Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Norris was later pronounced deceased by medical professionals. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

KHP noted that there was a juvenile in the vehicle as well, however, they have not released information about the seriousness of their injuries.

