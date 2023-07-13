New name appears on Most Wanted list for robbery, drugs, weapons violations

Marvon R. Tibbs
Marvon R. Tibbs(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new name is on the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list for various robbery, drug and weapons accusations.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, July 13, that Marvon R. Tibbs has been added to the county’s Most Wanted list.

Officials noted that Tibbs is wanted for:

  • Attempted robbery
  • Criminal threat
  • Battery
  • Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Two counts of possession of marijuana
  • Criminal carrying of a weapon
  • Possession of a depressant
  • Failure to appear

If anyone knows where Tibbs may be, they should report that information to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Signs of foul play found in Lawrence death investigation
30 years ago Randy Wheat Jr. had a dream to start his own business.
Salute Our Heroes: How Topeka businessman turned $500 into million-dollar company

Latest News

Kansas Tourism: Events taking place the weekend of July 15th
Fort Riley
Fort Riley residents warned of scheduled mass power outage in late July
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 07-13-23
FILE
Rear-end collision sends 2 to hospital, leaves 1 driver with citation