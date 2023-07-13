New name appears on Most Wanted list for robbery, drugs, weapons violations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new name is on the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list for various robbery, drug and weapons accusations.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, July 13, that Marvon R. Tibbs has been added to the county’s Most Wanted list.

Officials noted that Tibbs is wanted for:

Attempted robbery

Criminal threat

Battery

Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

Two counts of possession of marijuana

Criminal carrying of a weapon

Possession of a depressant

Failure to appear

If anyone knows where Tibbs may be, they should report that information to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

