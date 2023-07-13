New name appears on Most Wanted list for robbery, drugs, weapons violations
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new name is on the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted list for various robbery, drug and weapons accusations.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, July 13, that Marvon R. Tibbs has been added to the county’s Most Wanted list.
Officials noted that Tibbs is wanted for:
- Attempted robbery
- Criminal threat
- Battery
- Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
- Interference with law enforcement
- Two counts of possession of marijuana
- Criminal carrying of a weapon
- Possession of a depressant
- Failure to appear
If anyone knows where Tibbs may be, they should report that information to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
