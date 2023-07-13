National Day of the Cowboy to grace Flint Hills Discovery Center

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - National Day of the Cowboy will take place at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan, Kan.

Officials with the Flint Hills Discovery Center said National Day of the Cowboy is an annual celebration of the national icon and th history and culture of the American West. This year’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Flint Hills Discovery Center officials said to wrangle up the family for a day filled with activities embracing the Wild West. Dress up as a cowboy (or cowgirl) and take a western-style photo. Guests can brush up on their cowboy skills of roping, branding, and mechanical bull riding. Test your arm strength and accuracy at the dunk tank. Kids’ activities, live entertainment, and wagon rides (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) round out the day.

”National Day of the Cowboy is a popular annual event for kids of all ages,” says Jonathan Mertz, FHDC Event Supervisor. “It’s a chance for the community to put on their cowboy or cowgirl boots and hat and celebrate the legacy of this American icon with fun and educational activities.”

Flint Hills Discovery Center officials said Kids’ activities include:

  • Craft clothespin cattle
  • Decorate an ear tag bookmark
  • Play cowboy tic-tac-toe
  • Toss horseshoes
  • Shoot targets with slingshots
  • Put together a wagon wheel puzzle
  • Brand a wood block
  • Rope a bull with the K-State Rodeo Club

Live entertainment schedule include:

  • 11 a.m. - Veteran ventriloquist and magician Dave May aka “The A-MAY-zing Dave May” bringing his old-time Medicine show to town.
  • 1 p.m. - Local singer Beth Land accompanied by John Bettencourt on the guitar.

According to officials with the Flint Hills Discovery Center, Southern Star food truck will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first 300 kids will receive a free baseball hat courtesy of Vanderbilt’s and Wrangler.

Regular admission rates apply, and the Sunflower Summer program can be used.

More information about National Day of the Cowboy can be found on the Flint Hills Discovery Center website.

