Music fans camp for days ahead of Country Stampede

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the Country Stampede began Thursday, July 13, some country music fans camped out ahead of the three-day event as early as Tuesday.

Campers were gifted with a kickoff party Wednesday with a performance from Braxton Keith and Moonshine Bandits. “We had a really good time [Wednesday] night,” Event coordinator Shelby Ebert said.

Campers shared their excitement about the festival. “I’m very excited,” camper Maxton Schloemer said. “I’m excited to see Hardy. He’s probably my favorite music artist.”

“I love the music,” camper Ryan Bennett added. “I’m excited to see Lee Brice, Hardy, Eli Young Band and Shenendoah.

One camper believes the festival is about more than enjoying music. “It’s all about making new friends,” John House said. “[It’s about] sitting around, visiting, getting away from reality, getting away from work and just having a relaxing, good time.”

For the full lineup of Country Stampede, click HERE.

For more information on the event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Signs of foul play found in Lawrence death investigation
Marvon R. Tibbs
New name appears on Most Wanted list for robbery, drugs, weapons violations

Latest News

The cheerleaders got to visit Shriners patient ambassadors and compete in challenges using...
Shriners Hospital Experience offers new perspective heading into Shrine Bowl
Aaron Douglas Art Fair to feature Topeka artist specializing in mandala dot style
Music fans camp for days ahead of Country Stampede
Music fans camp for days ahead of Country Stampede
Each exercise is designed to pique their interests in math, science, and potential careers in...
Washburn STEM Camp continues with ‘robot olympics’