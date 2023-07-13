Music fans camp for days ahead of Country Stampede

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the Country Stampede began Thursday, July 13, some country music fans camped out ahead of the three-day event as early as Tuesday.

Campers were gifted with a kickoff party Wednesday with a performance from Braxton Keith and Moonshine Bandits. “We had a really good time [Wednesday] night,” Event coordinator Shelby Ebert said.

Campers shared their excitement about the festival. “I’m very excited,” camper Maxton Schloemer said. “I’m excited to see Hardy. He’s probably my favorite music artist.”

“I love the music,” camper Ryan Bennett added. “I’m excited to see Lee Brice, Hardy, Eli Young Band and Shenendoah.

One camper believes the festival is about more than enjoying music. “It’s all about making new friends,” John House said. “[It’s about] sitting around, visiting, getting away from reality, getting away from work and just having a relaxing, good time.”

