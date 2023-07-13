Marianna Kistler Beah Museum of Art reopens to the public

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art on K-State’s campus is now back open to the public.

The museum was under construction from a pipe that burst from the cold back in December. The pipe from the sprinklers flooded the building causing damage to the wood and sheetrock but thankfully none to the artwork. The museum is unique as it focuses on artists from Kansas and the region. The director of the museum, Kent Smith, said it feels great to be back open.

”It’s been amazing to be reopened seeing people come back in that renewed sense of oh I’ve missed you you’re open again we can come back but really even while we closed we had great interactions with what became great partners in the community we still did a lot of our educational programming in the community,” said Smith.

The museum is free to the public and is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

