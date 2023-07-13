Mahomes named Best Male Athlete at 2023 ESPYs

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (KCTV) - For the second time Wednesday night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won an ESPY. This time, for Best Male Athlete.

Following his second MVP season and second Super Bowl win during the 2022 season Mahomes was named the Best Male Athlete during the 2023 ESPYs, with a ceremony held Wednesday in Los Angeles.

He beat out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi to win the award.

READ MORE: Netflix docuseries ‘Quarterback’ starring Patrick Mahomes premieres Wednesday

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Mahomes was named Best NFL Player for the second time in his career.

