Mahomes named Best Male Athlete at 2023 ESPYs
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (KCTV) - For the second time Wednesday night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won an ESPY. This time, for Best Male Athlete.
Following his second MVP season and second Super Bowl win during the 2022 season Mahomes was named the Best Male Athlete during the 2023 ESPYs, with a ceremony held Wednesday in Los Angeles.
He beat out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi to win the award.
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Mahomes was named Best NFL Player for the second time in his career.
