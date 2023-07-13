LifeHouse Heroes working to support children who’ve experienced trauma

The LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center's “Heroes” campaign enlists 15 area men to raise awareness and money on the organization’s behalf.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping the youngest crime victims through their traumatic experiences is the goal of LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center.

Their “Heroes” campaign enlists 15 area men to raise awareness and money on the organization’s behalf.

Executive director Kelly Durkin and board president Mark Robinson visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how it helps.

Donations provide things like comfort bags for children, therapy sessions, advocacy, and staff training for forensic interview techniques.

You can make a donation to any of the Heroes’ campaigns by clicking here. You also may give via Venmo to @LifeHouseCAC.

Learn about the work of LifeHouse and other ways to get involved at www.LifeHouseCAC.com.

13 NEWS This Morning co-anchor Jared Broyles is one of the campaign “heroes.”

