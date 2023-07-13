LaTurner questions DOD officials after Ukraine weapons estimate $6.2 billion off

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner has questioned officials from the Department of Defense over what he calls “sloppy bookkeeping.”

On Thursday, July 13, Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he questioned Department of Defense and Government Accountability Office officials about lax accounting practices at the DOD. The hearing follows an announcement from Pentagon officials in June that it overestimated the value of weapons sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion.

Representative LaTurner spoke during the House Oversight and Accountability joint subcommittee hearing: “Beyond the Budget: Addressing Financial Accountability in the Department of Defense.”

“As just a few examples of this complete lack of accountability, the DOD could not account for more than 61 percent of its assets in its most recent audit,” LaTurner said.

“No business or organization in America operates this way. This current standard of fiscal accountability is completely unacceptable and American taxpayers deserve better.”

LaTurner highlighted the importance of ensuring servicemembers have the resources needed to keep themselves and the nation safe. He also emphasized that the current standard of fiscal accountability at the DOD is unacceptable.

