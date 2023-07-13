KSU Foundation announces promotion of new CIO following nationwide search

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The KSU Foundation will follow the direction of a new CIO it promoted from within the ranks after a nationwide search.

Kansas State University announced on Thursday, July 13, that a nationwide search has led the KSU Foundation to choose Paul Chai to serve as its new Chief Investment Officer.

K-State indicated that Chai was most recently the foundation’s senior director of investment. He joined the organization in 2018 following 12 years in a senior investment partner role at Grandway Asset Management Inc. Earlier in his career, he was a consultant and engineer at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing C. Ltd. and Pratt & Whitney.

The University noted that Chai will succeed Senior Vice President of Investments and CIO Lois Cox, who retired in June following nearly two decades with the foundation.

“During the interview process, Paul’s integrity, humility, work ethic, attitude, and personal and professional commitment to this organization and its mission differentiated him from other candidates,” said Greg Willems, KSU Foundation president and CEO. “This outcome is a testament to Paul’s commitment as a professional and a member of our organization. His exceptional service and professional growth over the past five years positioned him well for this opportunity.”

Officials said Chai is an MIT and Carnegie Mellon University School of Business graduate. During his time at K-State, he was certified as a chartered financial analyst and was one of 40 nominees out of more than 400 to be chosen for the Leadership Kansas program. He was also recognized as one of the top 30 institutional investors in the Midwest.

“Paul brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong track record in the investment field,” Cox said. “He has been an integral part of our investment team for several years and has been instrumental in driving our success. With his deep understanding of our investment strategies and commitment to our institution’s mission, we are confident that Paul will lead the team to new heights.”

K-State said that under Chai’s expert management, returns in fiscal year 2022 ranked seventh among the nation’s higher education endowments and affiliated foundations.

“As a first-generation immigrant from Taiwan at age 14 with little English-speaking ability, I benefited from and personally understand the transformative power of education and philanthropy,” Chai said. “I don’t take the trust and the responsibility to steward K-State’s endowment portfolio lightly, and I’m committed to supporting our school’s mission, ensuring the long-term growth and sustainability of the endowment and enabling K-State to continue its legacy of excellence.”

Chai noted similarities between K-State’s land-grant mission and his own educational and career journey has he chose to work in advancement for K-Stae because of its dedication to diversity, inclusion, family and the pursuit of knowledge.

