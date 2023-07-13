KDOR motion denied to dissolve temporary restraining order in Kobach lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motion filed to dissolve a temporary judge order in Kansas v. Harper, the lawsuit between Attorney General Kris Kobach and the Kansas Department of Revenue, has been denied.

According to court documents, KDOR filed a motion to dissolve an order issued by a state-court judge on Monday, July 10, that prevents the department from making requested changes under sex on a transgender resident’s driver’s license.

A hearing was conducted to discuss the motion on Wednesday, July 12, where the decision to deny was announced.

The attorney general asserts KDOR has not complied with state law since the passage of Senate Bill 180, also called the Women’s Bill of Rights, which defines sex as the resident’s biological reproductive sex at birth. Kobach’s lawsuit came days after Gov. Laura Kelly’s public directive for the Department of Revenue and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to continue following pre-existing policies.

The case called “Kansas v. Harper” was filed by Kobach on Friday, July 7, where Kobach announced he was seeking an injunction and a temporary restraining order.

The motion document filed by KDOR states its purpose is to “preserve the status quo pending a hearing on an application for [a] temporary injunction” requested by Kobach.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas also filed its own motion to intervene in the lawsuit on behalf of five transgender residents that oppose the law. The ACLU released a response following the denial of the Department of Revenue’s motion saying it is disappointed by the decision.

“Today, a Kansas district court judge denied the Kansas Department of Revenue’s motion to dissolve a temporary restraining order that bars the agency from processing gender marker changes on Kansas driver’s licenses. While the court’s decision today is disappointing and undoubtedly leaves transgender Kansans in fear, we want to make clear that this decision is not the final decision in the case. This order is only in effect until a hearing can be held on this matter where fuller arguments will be considered. The ACLU has moved to intervene in the case on behalf of five transgender Kansans, and that motion is still pending. We will continue to fight for transgender Kansans’ right to have identification that reflects who they are, and that fight is far from over.”

