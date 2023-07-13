KDOR motion denied to dissolve temporary restraining order in Kobach lawsuit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motion filed to dissolve a temporary judge order in Kansas v. Harper, the lawsuit between Attorney General Kris Kobach and the Kansas Department of Revenue, has been denied.
According to court documents, KDOR filed a motion to dissolve an order issued by a state-court judge on Monday, July 10, that prevents the department from making requested changes under sex on a transgender resident’s driver’s license.
A hearing was conducted to discuss the motion on Wednesday, July 12, where the decision to deny was announced.
The attorney general asserts KDOR has not complied with state law since the passage of Senate Bill 180, also called the Women’s Bill of Rights, which defines sex as the resident’s biological reproductive sex at birth. Kobach’s lawsuit came days after Gov. Laura Kelly’s public directive for the Department of Revenue and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to continue following pre-existing policies.
The case called “Kansas v. Harper” was filed by Kobach on Friday, July 7, where Kobach announced he was seeking an injunction and a temporary restraining order.
The motion document filed by KDOR states its purpose is to “preserve the status quo pending a hearing on an application for [a] temporary injunction” requested by Kobach.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas also filed its own motion to intervene in the lawsuit on behalf of five transgender residents that oppose the law. The ACLU released a response following the denial of the Department of Revenue’s motion saying it is disappointed by the decision.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.