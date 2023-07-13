Kansas State University band will move into a new space come this fall

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University marching band will have a new home this fall. Tracz Family Band Hall will be the new space for the band program.

The process was years in the making but once it started it went quickly.

“No wasted space it’s phenomenal, it’s Christmas, your first car, and everything all rolled in one for me and it’s going to be a massive benefit to the students this is a building that’s dedicated to the past, the present, and the future of the K-State band program no question these kids deserve it,” said Dr. Frank Tracz, band director at K-State.

The pride of Wildcat land is still moving in but they know the space is a perfect fit for the program.

“It’s a great facility, it’s a facility that a very large prominent visible quality program has a home, we didn’t have one before we could all get in we relied on McCain auditorium and they were gracious enough and grateful to them for all those years they let us use it but if there was an event in there that day we couldn’t get in there,” said Dr. Tracz.

The hall has a rehearsal room, lounge area, kitchen, storage, and much more. Most importantly though it’s a new home for the students.

“We are probably one of the most visible entities on this campus there are almost 400 of them sometimes more than that that have a big K-State on their chest and a feather in their cap and we go around and march and make noise you cant help but notice us I think it’s a good band other people are going to decide that but I think this is one of those where it’s quite deserving for these kids it’s going to be a home, this is our home,” said Dr. Tracz.

DR. Tracz said that the support for moving to the new space was unbelievable.

“Saying we have here and stole it from somebody else that we leave it better than we found it and that’s my goal I want to leave this place better than I found it. I want to get it set up so they have the facilities, they have the equipment, they have the budget, they have the staff, and then it would be great if they could spend the next people could spend that majority of their time worrying about music and band and other things of that nature.”

Dr. Tracz said he was speechless when he found out the hall was named after him. An official ribbon cutting will be held on September 8th.

