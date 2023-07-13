Kansas Gov. named Chair of Education Commission of the States

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has been named as the new Chair of the Education Commission of the States.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, July 12, she was elected to serve as Chair of the Education Commission of the States for the 2023-25 term. A bipartisan group of commissioners from each state voted during the annual National Forum on Education Policy in Minneapolis, Minn.

Gov. Kelly said she will continue her commitment to be the Education Governor as she elevates Kansas to this new national leadership role.

“I am looking forward to working with ECS to continue its legacy as a key partner for education leaders across the country,” Kelly said. “The organization has been absolutely invaluable to me and my team, and I want to be a champion for it by leading it through its next chapter.”

Kelly noted that the Education Commission of the States is the leading policy organization that works to support state leaders in education nationwide. It provides policy and technical aid to elected officials and policy leaders from all education sectors.

The Governor said ECS is made up of more than 300 appointed commissioners from every state and territory to represent governor’s offices, state legislatures, state boards of education, chief state school officer, higher education authorities and local education officials. It brings these leaders together to encourage collaboration and advance educational best practices.

“We are so pleased to have Gov. Kelly’s leadership and involvement with ECS,” said Matt Padilla, interim president of the Education Commission of the States. “Gov. Kelly embodies the bipartisanship that is so instrumental to our mission. We look forward to working alongside her to advance innovation and best practices in state education policy.”

As Chair, Kelly said she will develop and lead a Chair’s Initiative to highlight innovative practices underway in the Sunflower State that can serve as a model for others. Her initiative will focus on the expansion of educational opportunities for those in the justice system.

On July 1, Kelly noted that Pell Grant eligibility was restored for incarcerated individuals across the nation. This opened an avenue for around 760,000 incarcerated individuals to participate in college coursework around the nation.

In Kansas, the Governor said correctional populations have had access to Pell-eligible courses since 2020 through the Second Chance Pell Experimental Site Initiative. Now that eligibility has been restored nationwide, Kansas is a model for creating partnerships to expand programming into correctional facilities and prepare incarcerated individuals to reenter society with significant work and educational experience.

While in Minneapolis, Kelly said she participated in a panel discussion with former Republican Ark. Governor Asa Hutchinson on the state of education in the U.S. and how states can come together to solve pressing issues. Hutchinson also presided over the official gavel exchange to mark the transition to Kelly’s term.

