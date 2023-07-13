Just A Buck campaign raises over $46K for Big Brothers Big Sisters

The 9th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Just A Buck campaign raises over $46K.
By Jerick Tafoya
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ninth annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Just A Buck campaign results are officially in.

Several local business partners offered to match donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters in June. Businesses involved included Lewis Toyota, Topeka Periodontics, Gardner Roofing, and Interstate Batteries of Northern Kansas.

The campaign’s goal was to match more kids with adult mentors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters received a check Thursday for $46,664. This amount also includes nearly $12k donated on the final day.

Donations reached $23,332 — which was then matched by businesses.

“We really have an opportunity to impact some of the local youth here and give back to the community,” said Lewis Toyota General Manager Mike Surrey. “That’s what it’s all about — setting a strong future for this area.”

