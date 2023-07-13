June shooting incident leads to Topeka man’s arrest as drug activity discovered

Jeremiah Spencer
Jeremiah Spencer(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A shooting incident in June led to the arrest of one Topeka man as officials discovered drug activity near an early learning center during the investigation.

The Topeka Police Department says that on June 25, officials were called to the 2000 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a disturbance and gunshots heard in the area.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officials said they found no one had been injured in the shooting incident, however, a person of interest had been identified as Jeremiah J. Spencer, 22, of Topeka.

On Tuesday, July 11, TPD said Spencer turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center for the crimes. As a result, he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
  • Criminal damage to property - felony
  • Distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia to a minor or within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Unlawful to acquire proceeds from a drug transaction - value less than $5,000

As of Thursday, Spencer no longer remains behind bars.

