Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner

Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News/TMX) – Actor Jamie Foxx was recently captured on video returning a woman’s lost purse in Chicago.

A video shared Monday on Instagram shows Foxx stepping back into a vehicle after interacting with a group of women in a pedicab in Chicago. The women can be heard saying, “Thank you, Jamie,” after he returned a lost purse to one of the women.

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good,” the video’s caption reads.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote on Instagram in early May.

Foxx’s next film, a comedy mystery titled “They Cloned Tyrone,” will be released on Netflix on July 21.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Signs of foul play found in Lawrence death investigation
30 years ago Randy Wheat Jr. had a dream to start his own business.
Salute Our Heroes: How Topeka businessman turned $500 into million-dollar company

Latest News

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
LPD officer recovering after attempt to de-escalate fight lands him in hospital
Unable to afford to replace the roof, 73-year-old Sharon Harris decided to replace a section of...
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
Crews respond to injury crash Thursday morning in East Topeka
FILE
Organizations awarded $4.1 million to address childcare, housing needs