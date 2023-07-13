Helping Hands sees positive response to waived eligibility requirements

By Callie Holthaus
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society says feedback has seen overwhelmingly positive feedback following waived eligibility requirements for the spay/neuter clinic.

Income eligibility requirements were dropped Monday for cats, pitbulls and pitbull mixes.

Pet owners will still have to pay for the procedure itself, which still comes at a lower cost than traditional veterinary clinics.

Helping Hands says they were seeing a high volume of pitbulls and cats, indicating those populations were getting out of control.

Moreover, Helping Hands has now waived eligibility requirements to spay or neuter rabbits in addition to pitbulls and cats.

