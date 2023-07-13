Gibbs Elite Basketball Academy keeps kids active, learning during summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids stayed active Thursday at a basketball camp held at Chase Middle School.

The Gibbs Elite Basketball Academy is for fifth through eighth graders, offering a way for them to exercise, meet new people, and pick up the fundamentals of basketball.

Organizers say the camp, and the sport, offer even more.

“Basketball just covers so many different things,” Ta’nia Gibbs said. “It teaches you how to work hard, teaches you about dedication, teaches you not to give up, so I think a lot of the kids are learning that and having fun while doing it. I think that’s what makes a difference.”

This was Gibbs’ third summer hosting the camp.

