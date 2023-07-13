Furry friends star in calendar to support Pet Assistance Network of Topeka

“Paws for the Cause” is an 18 month-calendar created to raise money for providing care and shelter for pets whose owners are experiencing life difficulties
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization helping care for our four-legged friends has a way to remind us of the cause year round.

Libby Adams and Tonya Wendling with the Pet Assistance Network of Topeka visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their calendar fundraiser.

“Paws for the Cause” is an 18 month-calendar, running from July 2023 to December 2024. Money raised will provide care and shelter for pets whose owners are experiencing life difficulties including homelessness and medical emergencies, where they have to be separated from their pets.

Get your calendar at TopekaPANT.org/donate-or-enter. Cost is $20 if you arrange pickup, $24 to have one mailed.

