Fort Riley residents warned of scheduled mass power outage in late July

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents on Fort Riley have been warned to prepare ahead of an installation-wide power outage slated to happen in late July.

Officials at Fort Riley have warned that they will hold an energy resilience readiness exercise - or Black Start - on July 26. The event is meant to test the military installation’s emergency and standby energy generation systems, key infrastructure and equipment.

Fort Riley noted that Congress has mandated the Department of Defense test military operations without power in an emergency. Senior officials will learn from the exercise’s outcomes about infrastructure needs for crucial installation missions in the event of a major power outage.

Officials indicated that the Fort Riley exercise will begin at 4 a.m. and will continue through 1 p.m. Many facilities on post can expect power to return between half an hour to two hours after the initial blackout.

Fort Riley said the exercise will roll into the military base’s annual full-scale exercise which tests emergency preparedness and provides training for community partners involved in the exercise.

In addition to the planned outage, officials said residents, employees and community members can expect an increase in emergency response traffic on post as well as multiple emergency notifications - including “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements.

More information about the exercise can be found HERE.

