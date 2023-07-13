Feedlot contamination leads to fish kill in Nemaha River, stream advisory issued

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stream advisory has been issued for the Nemaha River after run-off from a feedlot created a fish kill north of Seneca.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Thursday, July 13, that a stream advisory has been issued for the South Fork of the Nemaha River north of Seneca.

Officials noted that the stream advisory follows water contamination from a confined animal feeding facility. A fish kill has been associated with this contamination.

KDHE indicated that the advisory has been issued due to elevated bacteria and contaminants. Those who live near the stream should not enter it or allow children or pets to enter it.

KDHE said it will rescind the advisory once testing shows that wading in the stream has been deemed safe.

