‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield. (Source: WAVE)
By David Mattingly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Coin-collecting experts are calling more than 700 rare U.S. gold coins recently found at a cornfield in Kentucky one of the greatest finds of the 21st century.

WAVE reports that the coins found are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated to hold a value exceeding $2 million.

Labeled “The Great Kentucky Hoard,” experts described the find as “extremely rare,” especially finding the coins in such good condition.

“Underneath were these phenomenally beautiful, preserved coins,” Andrew Salzberg, with the Certified Collectibles Group, said. “And they were preserved so well because they weren’t exposed to air, they were buried in the ground.”

However, the mystery of how the coins came to be buried in a Kentucky cornfield remains unanswered. One scenario discussed is that a wealthy Kentuckian possibly buried his wealth to hide it from an advancing Confederate Army.

“If you had a lot of money, historically, you buried it,” Byrd Saylor, the president of the Louisville Numismatic Exchange, said. “Banks were good, but they robbed the banks. You had to find a place that was secure, and, most times, people buried money. It stays in the ground.”

But why the owner failed to return is unknown, and 160 years later questions remain.

How the coins were found or who located them has not been immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Severe Storms This Evening
Severe Storms Expected This Evening
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka

Latest News

The Topeka Police Department arrested Justin A. Ray, 18, and Benjamin T. Unrein, 19, both...
Two Topeka men arrested for March robbery
Country Stampede 2023
As Country Stampede nears, emergency services urge caution to dangerous heat
Country Stampede 2023
As Country Stampede nears, emergency services urge caution to dangerous heat
Shawnee County Parks + Rec posted on their Facebook and Twitter pages that Blaisdell Family...
Gage Park pool closed due to contamination
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot