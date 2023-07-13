Drivers warned traffic to increase in Topeka as fans swarm Country Stampede

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers around the Capital City have been warned that those in South Topeka will see an increase in traffic throughout the weekend as music fans swarm Country Stampede.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, July 13, residents of the Capital City should expect to see an increase in traffic in South Topeka and near Heartland Motorsports Park. Increased traffic is expected to last through Saturday as attendees of the Country Stampede converge on Topeka.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, officials said SE Gary Ormsby Dr. will be restricted to westbound exit traffic only. Those who leave Country Stampede will be required to head west on SE Gary Ormsby to Highway 75 for southbound traffic or SW Topeka Blvd. for northbound traffic.

Officials warned that those who use rideshare services to get to the event will only be able to do so from Gate A or Gate E. However, Gate E will not be accessible to traffic starting at 10 p.m. each night.

Country Stampede Map 2023 (Topeka Police Department)

TPD noted that multiple law enforcement agencies will be in the area to enforce traffic safety laws.

