Dismissed ESU professors file lawsuit to regain jobs, $75K

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State professors fired under the institution’s new policy framework are suing the school, KVOE reports.

A suit was filed Wednesday on behalf of 11 professors, each seeking their jobs back and $75,000. According to court documents, they allege Emporia State University, the Kansas Board of Regents, and several individuals involved with each schemed to violate their constitutionally protected rights and fire them despite their tenured status.

The plaintiffs also claim many of them have yet to be hired elsewhere, despite assurances from ESU President Ken Hush that he was searching for such opportunities.

